Wasim Jaffer shares an OLD Sachin Tendulkar picture to advice India on how to win titles

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his hilarious related to cricket on Twitter.

On Tuesday (November 24), he yet again showed why he bosses the social media website like no one else when he posted another tweet.

In the last month or so, we have seen at least three cricket teams, wearing a yellow jersey clinch different T20 titles.

First, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL 2021 title and then Australian men's side won their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Two days ago, Tamil Nadu, who also have a yellow-colored jersey clinched their second successive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

They beat Karnataka in a thriller, with Shahrukh Khan hitting the six off the last ball to seal the game and clinch the title.

Jaffer wrote on his Twitter that the time has come for India to bring an old jersey that has yellow as one of the colours.

Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies, time to bring this jersey back? #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sd9HHT1c2k — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 23, 2021

He tweeted a picture of Sachin Tendulkar in that old jersey, which seem to be from the early 90s.

India did not have a great run in the T20 World Cup 2021. They did win three out of five games of the Super 12 stage but still could not make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. They had lost first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively and hence it became tougher for them to qualify for that stage.