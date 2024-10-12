WATCH: 6,6,6,6,6; Carnage From Sanju Samson During IND vs BAN 3rd T20I

Not many batters are capable of hitting a six on the backfoot off a pacer over extra-cover but Sanju Samson made it look like a walk in the park in the third T20I between India and Bangladesh on Saturday (October 12). Samson was unstoppable during the game and there came an over when all the people in the ground were on their feet as he smashed 5 sixes in one over. India at one point were 177/1 in just 11.1 overs against Bangladesh.

Sanju Samson smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and all over the park giving his opposition a day to forget.

Watch the clip here...

#SanjuSamson 0 6 6 6 6 6 sixes beast mode pic.twitter.com/AjP4HdmWUC MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) October 12, 2024





4 Consecutive Sixes by Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/xvqLQmeA6k October 12, 2024

more to follow