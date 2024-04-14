Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee became the fifth international cricketer to hit six sixes in an over, after West Indies' great Kieron Pollard and Indian legend Yuvraj Singh. Airee accomplished this feat during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Premier Cup match against Qatar at Al Amerat on Saturday. With South African great Herschelle Gibbs and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra having accomplished this feat in ODIs too, Airee is also the fifth player to achieve this feat.

DIPENDRA SINGH AIREE BECOMES THE THIRD PLAYER TO HIT 6 SIXES IN AN OVER IN T20I HISTORY pic.twitter.com/UtxyydP7B0 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2024

Starting the last over at 28 in 15 balls, Airee took the pacer Kamran Khan to the cleaners with a six on every ball, to end at 64* in 21 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. His and Aasif Sheikh (52 in 41 balls, with six fours) half-centuries guided Nepal to 210/7 in their 20 overs. Qatar made 178/9 in reply, losing by 32 runs.