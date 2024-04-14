The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most intense matchups in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two powerhouse teams are gearing up to face off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

Ahead of this highly-anticipated clash, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on the possibility of MS Dhoni moving up the batting order. Despite CSK securing three wins out of five matches in IPL 2024, Dhoni has had limited time at the crease, facing just 21 balls. Yet, he has showcased excellent form, scoring 39 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.71, including four fours and three sixes. Irfan pointed out that at 42 years old, it's unlikely that the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman would opt to change his batting position.

"The expectation will be there. However, he is a 42-year-old MS Dhoni. We still say that he is young because he has maintained himself like that. The way he used to come earlier after 10 to 11 overs, he used to drive, set up, and then finish the game," Pathan said on the Stars Sports' Game Plan. "He has given himself a small role now where he comes to bat in the last two to three overs and plays big shots. So, I don't see it happening. However, if it happens, it's better for everyone, including the fans."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey praised former captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, saying that he has got a great feel to create a winning environment and backs players to the hilt.

MI and CSK will battle in a high-stakes 'El Clasico' of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. CSK is in the third spot, with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. They had registered a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game. On the other hand, MI is also picking up momentum, winning two games after three losses and are placed at the seventh spot. They had hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous game.

Speaking at spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Hussey said that Dhoni creates champion teams and sets them up well for long-term success by trusting his players and assigning them roles.

"I think he has got a great feel for what it takes to create a winning environment and put a team together that will, in the long term, have success. Again, there is that trust in the players...We have hardly changed the team over the years. There has been that continuity. He looks for good players to play that particular role, but he also looks for good people. And once he has got those good, he will really back them to the hilt," told Hussey.

He gave the example of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who had only 250 runs in 24 matches with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2016-2017 seasons, but he came good in CSK during the 2018 season. He scored 555 runs in 15 innings at an average of almost 40, with two centuries and two fifties, smashing a century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Watson also took six wickets that season.

With CSK from 2018-20, Watson scored 1,252 runs in 43 matches at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of over 136, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score was 117*.

"Another good example is Shane Watson, For us (Australia) he had a season where he could not score runs. But Dhoni just said 'No, we are sticking with him, he will come good'. And sure enough, he came good when we made the playoffs. He made two big scores and we fell one run short of winning the title that year." added Hussey.

Hussey said that Dhoni is able to take pressure off players, particularly young Indian players.

"He has got an amazing perspective on the game; the way he treats people and players is very special. You feel like you are backed, you are trusted and you are loved very much," reflected the 48-year-old.