WATCH: Akeal Hossain Recreate KL Rahul’s ‘Shut The Noise’ Celebration After Hitting Winning Runs In 2nd T20I Vs India

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain smashed Mukesh Kumar down the ground in the penultimate over of the second innings to ensure a two-wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Hossain remained unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls while Alzarri Joseph scored 10 as the Windies chased down 153 to win with 7 balls to spare after Nicholas Pooran’s brilliant 67 off 40 balls.

After the winning shot, Akeal Hossain recreated the ‘Shut the noise’ celebration style, covering his ears with his fingers – made popular by India’s KL Rahul. The West Indies have won back-to-back T20I matches against India for the first time since 2016 and are looking to win their first T20I series in the last 7 years against the same opponents.

WATCH Akeal Hossain’s ‘Shut the noise’ celebration in the 2nd T20I vs India HERE…

Some late fight from the Indian bowlers. But Windies held their nerves to make it 2-0!#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/pq4N6A35Rp — FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2023

In the chase of 152, West Indies was off to a nightmarish start when Hardik Pandya got rid of Brandon King (0) and Johnson Charles (2) in the first over itself. WI was restricted to 2/2 in the first over itself. Suryakumar took a stunner of a catch to dismiss King while Charles was caught by Tilak Varma at cover point.

Kyle Mayers joined forces with Nicholas Pooran to rebuild the Windies innings. In the third over, Pooran smashed Pandya for 17 runs, including two fours and a six. Arshdeep's next over went for 12 runs though he trapped Kyle Mayers lbw for 15. WI was at 32/3 in 3.4 overs.

Pooran helped WI finish off their powerplay on a high, smashing Ravi Bishnoi for 18 runs, including three fours and a six. After six overs, WI was at 61/3, with Pooran (42) and skipper Rovman Powell (2) unbeaten. WI had reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

The 57-run stand between Pooran-Powell was ended by Pandya after a diving catch from Mukesh Kumar at third man to send back the WI skipper for 21 off 19 balls. WI was 89/4 in 9.5 overs.

WI ended their 10 overs at 91/4, with Pooran (50*) having reached his fifty in 29 balls and joined by Shimron Hetmyer (2). WI reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs and match looked done and dusted at that point.

A delivery by Mukesh helped dismiss Pooran, with the help of Samson's safe hands at the cover point. The bowler ended Pooran’s knock at 67 in 40 balls, with six fours and four sixes. WI was 126/5 in 14 overs.

(with ANI inputs)