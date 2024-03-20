WATCH: All Well At MI As Hardik Pandya Hugs Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener Vs Gujarat Titans

Seems like 'All Is Well' inside the Mumbai Indians camp as the new captain Hardik Pandya was seen sharing a hug with the former skipper Rohit Sharma. To end the rift rumours between the two, Pandya walked up to Rohit during the training session and hugged his MI teammate. Rohit welcomed him with a smile and shared a warm hug. The video is winning hearts on social media.

Mumbai will play their opener of the 2024 IPL season against Pandya's former team Gujarat Titans with which he won the 2022 title. Shubman Gill will be leading GT this year. (IPL 2024: With Likes Of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran In Batting Lineup, What Role Will KL Rahul Play? SWOT Analysis Of LSG)

Watch the video here:

MI Squad For IPL 2024

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd.

Bowlers: Arjun Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara. (More To Follow)