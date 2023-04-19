WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Abuses Cameraman During Sunriser Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar is still a novice when it comes to big-league cricket. On Tuesday, Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL), dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match.

However, the young Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder is not pleased by the constant attention of the media and camera which is focused on him. Arjun Tendulkar was caught abusing the cameraman during the first innings of the SRH vs MI match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The MI left-arm pacer was clearly miffed and heard asking why is the ‘cameraman always focused on him’ along with an abusive word.

Meanwhile, in the match, Arjun Tendulkar came up with an impressive spell of 1/18 in 2.5 overs as MI notched up their third successive win in IPL 2023 – defeating home side SRH by 14 runs. Arjun Tendulkar was given the task to defend 20 runs in the final over by skipper Rohit Sharma which he did impressively.

The medium-pacer bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide. He also snapped his maiden wicket in the process. “It’s quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father – the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

“Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death,” Rohit added.

On his own batting, Rohit said: “It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big.”

He was lavish in his praise for another youngster – Tilak Varma, who played another impactful innings for MI. “We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely. We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn’t play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams.”