WATCH: Babar Azam Laughs Following Rohit Sharma Blooper During Toss Of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match

In a blockbuster cricket match at New York's stadium, Team India took on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. After rain delayed the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, throughout all this pressure situation for both team players there was a moment of laughter during the toss when Rohit Sharma forgot he had the match toss coin which left the opposition skipper laughing.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma moment during toss time. pic.twitter.com/6oAIATQ5wi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 9, 2024

As Ravi Shastri, the toss host, invited Rohit to toss the coin, the Indian captain was momentarily caught off-guard. He began searching for the coin, eventually locating it in his trouser pocket. The lighthearted moment brought smiles to both Rohit and Babar before they composed themselves for the toss. ('Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Ko Apna Dost Samjho': Fans Engage In Fun Banter With Shaheen Afridi Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash)

Emotions will run high among passionate fans in the stands as India and Pakistan step into the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the previous edition of the competition, India relied on Kohli's bat to secure a thrilling victory at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022. This time, Pakistan will try to avenge their slump by winning their first match of the competition after suffering an incredible meltdown against the USA in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Rohit-led Team India started their T20 WC campaign with a comfortable win over Ireland by 8-wicket while Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of associate member US.

Speaking at the time of toss, Babar said, "We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100 per cent. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting."

India will head into the match with the same playing XI while Pakistan have made one change as they have replaced Azam Khan with Imad Wasim.

Rohit Sharma said, "Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI."