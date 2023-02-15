WATCH: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Amir, Pacer Throws Ball in Anger During Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi secured a two-run win over Karachi Kings in match no. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Tuesday (February 14). The Pakistan captain and star batter Babar scored 68 off 40 balls alongside Kohler-Cadmore also getting 92 off just 50 balls to put their team in the driving seat with a total of 199 in 20 overs. In reply, Karachi Kings fell short by two runs as captain Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik showed great fighting spirit.

Interestingly, the temperature in the National Stadium of Karachi got high when Kings pacer Mohammad Amir got smashed for a few boundaries during the clash. First Mummad Haris got his side to a brilliant start when he smacked Amir for a brilliant four. Later on, Babar Azam flicked off the pacer for a four after he bowled an easy delivery down the leg side of the batter.

On the very next ball, Babar played a defensive shot straight at Amir and the bowl could not control his frustration. Amir did not throw the ball at Babar but his frustration showed that he was not satisfied with himself.

Amir finished his spell giving away 42 runs in four overs without a single wicket. For Peshawar, James Neesham was the star bowler as he took two wickets giving away just 26 runs in his four overs.

Before the clash, Amir took a sly dig at the Pakistan skipper as he said that bowling to him would be same as bowling to a tailender at number 10.

"These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," said the 30-year-old, as per New18.