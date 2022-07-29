Watch: Bomb blast in Kabul Cricket Stadium during Afghanistan T20 tournament

In a shocking incident in Afghanistan's Kabul, a suicide blast took place in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during Shpageeza Cricket League T20. All the players are safe and were rushed inside a bunker. The incident took place during the Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Pamir Zalmi match. United Nations were present in the stadium when the blast took place.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR July 29, 2022

Bomb Blast in Kabul cricket stadium in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Vu9kGzbUod — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) July 29, 2022

The Shpageeza Cricket League is a Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board every year in Afghanistan. The Shpageeza tournament is established with eight franchises, including players from the national team, overseas, players from the ‘A’ team and players from the under 19 team as well as elite performers from the respective regions participating in this tournament. In addition, ACB has given the league an identity by franchising all team while players will be selected through a draft for each team.



