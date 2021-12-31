WATCH: Brett Lee clean bowls his son Preston with a toe-crushing yorker

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee was the fastest bowler in his playing days.

He, in fact, remains one of the fastest ever. In their playing days, Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Lee used to have a little competition of their own ,trying to beat each other at pace.

Akhtar has bowled faster than Lee but the Australian was famous for clocking 150 kph consistently and bowling longer spells.

The 45-year-old retired with 718 international wickets that included 310 from Tests, 380 from ODIs and 28 in T20Is. Lee also played in IPL and picked up 25 wickets.

He retired from international cricket in 2012 and it's been a long time since he has bowled in a professional cricket game. But the pacer has not forgotten the basics of pace bowling. He is still bowling those dangerous yorkers.

A few days back, while playing with his family, he delivered yet another screamer, cleaning up his own son.

His brother Shane Lee shared a clip on Instagram account @iamatlunchwithlee. In that clip, Brett can be seen clean bowling his son Preston with a toe-crusher.

Here's the video:

Lee confirmed with this yorker that once a fast bowler, always a fast bowler.