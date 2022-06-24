The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 opener between Chepauk Super Gilies and Nellai Royal Kings turned out to be a thrilling contest with CSG emerging victorious but via Super Over after the match ended in a thrilling tie at the Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Thursday (June 23). The match also featured an ugly incident between Tamil Nadu first-class players N. Jagadeeshan and Baba Aparajith.

Jagadeeshan, who turns out for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, lost his cool after Nellai’s Baba Aparajith dismissed him ‘mankaded’. The CSG opener was going strong after smashed a 15-ball 25 but Aparajith ended his innings via mankaded – a legal mode of dismissal as per the MCC Law.

Soon after his dismissal, while taking the long walk back to the pavilion, in the video it is clearly seen, Jagadeeshan looking back and sticking out his middle-finger towards Aparajith. It was unexpected from a senior player like Jagadeeshan and most likely strong action will be taken against him for the gesture.

Watch N. Jagadeeshan’s dismissal in the TNPL 2022 opener here…

Coming back to the match, batting first Nellai Royal Kings put up 187 runs on the board, thanks to L Suryaprakash’s 62 off 50 balls and Man of the Match Sanjay Yadav’s blistering knock of 87 off 47 deliveries with six sixes and five fours.

In reply, CSG was bolstered by captain Kaushik Gandhi’s 43-ball 64 with two sixes and seven fours and with important knocks from Sonu Yadav (34) and S Harish Kumar (26), the Gillies forced the game to Super Over.

In the Super Over, Nellai were set 10 runs to win which they managed to achieve for the loss of one wicket.