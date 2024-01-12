WATCH: David Warner Arrives At SCG In Helicopter For Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunders

Australian opener David Warner, renowned for his love of Indian movies, made a dramatic entrance at the Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney derby between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. True to his filmy style, Warner arrived at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a helicopter. The swashbuckling cricketer, who recently retired from Test and ODI cricket, is known for incorporating Indian film music and dialogues into his matches and interactions with fans and the media.

Warner, who attended his brother's wedding before the match, landed on the pitch in a helicopter, a moment captured and shared by the BBL's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his BBL career, spanning nine matches, Warner has scored 251 runs with an average of 35.86, including a century and fifty, and his highest score is 102. While he represented Sydney Sixers in the 2012/13 season, he has predominantly played for Sydney Thunder.

In his T20 career, Warner boasts impressive stats, accumulating 11,695 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 140.61 in 355 innings. With eight centuries and 99 fifties, his best T20 score is 135*. Warner, a cricket legend, has retired from Test and ODI formats, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that includes an ICC World Test Championship, two ICC Cricket World Cups, and multiple Ashes victories.

In 112 Test matches, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties. His best Test score is 335*. Additionally, in 161 ODIs, he accumulated 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, with 22 centuries and 33 fifties. Warner remains Australia's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with a highest score of 179.

Although retired from Test and ODI cricket, Warner is set to continue playing T20Is, gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for June 1 in West Indies/USA. With 99 T20Is under his belt, he has scored 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88, including a century and 24 fifties. As Australia's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, Warner remains a key player in the shortest format of the game.