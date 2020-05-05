Watch: David Warner challenges Aaron Finch in new video

Australian opener David Warner is making full use of TikTok to share his funny videos during the lockdown period and he has shared another one of his TikTok gems challenging his teammate Aaron Finch.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Warner can be seen mimicking Michael Jackson's superhit 'Billie Jean' with a coffee cup in his hand. Warner has captioned the video asking Finch to "better this", who readily accepted the challenge. Indian cricketers Wriddhiman Saha, Bipul Sharma, Vijay Shankar, all enjoyed the video while Australian football star Tim Cahill also commented on Warner's video.

Aaron Finch, commenting on the post, wrote: "Challenge accepted!". Warner responded saying that it took him 17 attempts to get it right.

Footballer Cahilltagged both Warner and Finch, writing: "Love this lads".

Warner has shared several TikTok videos on his official Instagram page in the last few weeks, including videos of him singing famous songs to even dancing to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's blockbuster 'item number'.

While Warner's non-cricketing skills have been liked by man, some of his teammate have taken this opportunity to troll the left-hander.

Pat Cummins reacted to Warner's TikTok videos but said it in no clear words that he will not see his videos.

"You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos," said Cummins in a video posted on KKR's Twitter handle.

"But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes," Cummins added.