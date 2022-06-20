Deepak Chahar Wedding: India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar, on Sunday (June 19), shared the dance video from his wedding with Jaya Bhardwaj. Deepak got married to Jaya on June 1 in Agra while a wedding reception took place in Delhi the next day. It was a grand wedding that took place at a lavish five-star hotel in Agra. The wedding was attended by his relatives and close friends while the wedding reception was attended by most of his colleagues at Chennai Super Kings and Indian cricket team. Sharing the dance video from his wedding, Deepak wrote that he was under immense pressure before delivering this dance performance, even more than he is on a cricket pitch while bowling. Some fans commented on the video, asking the cricketer to join bollywood as he was too good with his dance steps.

Watch here:

Deepak will soon be back from his honeymoon and might go directly to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to get fitter. He is still going through a back pain which had ruled him out of IPL 2022. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a sum of Rs 14 crore but the right-arm medium pacer could not feature for the side even for a single game due to fitness issues and his absence was one of the reasons why CSK finished at No 9 in the IPL 2022 points table. If some reports are to be believes, Chahar will continue to be out of the team for a period of not less than three months. There is a high cance that he could missing out on the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Deepak's sister had jokingly said while wishing him and her bhabi jaya on their wedding that he should celebrate the occasion but also ensure that his back is not further injured during their honeymoon. She had said, "Ab ladki hui humari….Wish you guys a very happy married life @deepak_chahar9 please take care of your back during your honeymoon..we have World Cup ahead."