It is a well-known fact that there is no love lost between Tamil Nadu cricketers Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik, who have been former India teammates as well. While Karthik is on his way to the Caribbean for the five-match T20 series against West Indies, Vijay is plying his trade in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022.

The former India opener Vijay has been impressive in his come back to active cricket with the Ruby Tricky Warriors at TNPL 2022, scoring his second career century in the T20 league. Vijay smashed 66-ball-121 with an astonishing record-breaking 12 sixes for Ruby Trichy Warriors against Nellai Royal Kings a couple of weeks back.

However, during one of the recent TNPL 2022 matches, fans made for the former Chennai Super Kings batter uncomfortable while he was fielding as they started to chant Dinesh Karthik’s name. The duo have a bit of history, as Karthik’s first wife Nikita Vanjara reportedly had an affair with Murali Vijay.

Later, DK and Nikita got separated and she got married Vijay later, Karthik also got married to ace Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal. A video of the incident went viral on social media, where fans appeared to chant ‘DK, DK’ in front of Vijay.

Watch the video of fans chanting Dinesh Karthik’s name in front of Murali Vijay here…

Vijay has scored 224 runs from 4 TNPL matches this season with one hundred and one fifty to his name. The 38-year-old is the fifth-highest run-getter in the league with a strike-rate of 172.3.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Vijay as saying ahead of TNPL 2022.

“I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL,” he added.