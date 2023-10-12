WATCH: Fans Fight At Arun Jaitley Stadium During India Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

There was plenty of action on the field as Team India hammered Afghanistan by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. But there was plenty of action off the field as well as a major brawl broke out between India and Afghanistan fans in the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In a viral video, fans can be seen creating a huge ruckus during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Slaps and punches were thrown at in a full-on brawl between the cricket fans in Delhi.

WATCH massive fight breaks out in Arun Jaitley Stadium HERE…

Lafda bhi ho gya pic.twitter.com/qFSm6dufCr — KUNAL DABAS (@kunaldabas_) October 11, 2023

This is not the first time that Arun Jaitley Stadium has witness a brawl in the stands during a cricket match. In a viral video earlier this year, fans can be seen clashing during a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Last month, Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket fans were involved in a brawl after an ODI match between the two sides in Colombo. A group of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed with each other. A ten-second clip went viral on social media in which one Pakistan fan and an Afghan could be seen having a go at each other. One wonders what happened after these 10 seconds. In the clip, the war of words could be heard.

Last year, during Asia Cup 2022, the fans from the two teams had fought at the Sharjah stadium. The clashes had caused damage to the property at the stadium. The vandalism took place during the Asia Cup Super 4 stage match which Pakistan won in the last over. The clashes took place after Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed and Pakistani batter Asif Ali got involved in an ugly altercation in the last part of the match. With the loss, Afghanistan were knocked out of Asia Cup and the players' onfield feud only added oil to the fire.

Meanwhile, Team India chased down a 273-run target against Afghanistan with ease on Wednesday thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 131-run knock and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten fifty.