WATCH: Virat Kohli Wins Hearts In Delhi, Urges Fans To Stop Trolling Naveen-ul-Haq During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli ended the feud with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq which began during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season earlier this year. Kohli hugged it out with Naveen after India’s eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Kohli and Naveen were involved in a brawl after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match in Lucknow. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had also got involved in the fight and as a result, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees and Naveen was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Ever since that fight, crowds in India have been trolling the Afghanistan pacer with chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ wherever he played even after his return to the country for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. On Wednesday, not only did Kohli end the feud by hugging it out with Naveen but he also urged his home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to stop trolling him in a video which went viral on social media.

Afghanistan influencer Wazhma Ayoubi shared the viral video with the following message on social media platform ‘X’, “Delhi hai Dilwalo ki. King @imVkohli is asking his fans to stop the fan war on @imnaveenulhaq. Later, they shake hands and hug each other. To all those asking why the king is my favorite Indian player, what a gesture!”

Delhi hai Dilwalo ki. King @imVkohli is asking his fans to stop the fan war on @imnaveenulhaq. Later, they shake hands and hug each other. To all those asking why the king is my favorite Indian player, what a gesture! _______ pic.twitter.com/kJrCrQUMQp — Wazhma Ayoubi __ (@WazhmaAyoubi) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli completed his second successive fifty in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and remained unbeaten on 55 off 56 balls as India completed an eight-wicket win with 15 overs to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his 31st ODI century and went past Ricky Ponting’s tally to centuries in ODI cricket while smashing 131 off 84 balls.

“It was a good win for us. Important to get the momentum at the start. You will be put under pressure. There will be a spell from the opposition and we’ll have to absorb the pressure. We absorbed it well. For now, it's leaving what's happened aside and move on,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Team India’s next match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.