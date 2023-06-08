Watch: Fans Make 'Siu' Sounds After Spotting 'Speed' With Harbhajan Singh At WTC Final

Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest fan (self-claimed), 'IShowSpeed' was in attendance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, London on Thursday. The WTC final 2023 final clash is taking place between India and Australia, Speed came in support of star India batter Virat Kohli as he was seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey.

His video of his interaction with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh went viral as fans were hyped to see the famous YouTuber present at the venue.

Speed at the Oval to Support Virat Kohli in WTC final. pic.twitter.com/Q7hJ4wrUSf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 8, 2023

Following is the scoreboard at tea on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26

Steven Smith b Thakur 121

Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163

Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6

Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48

Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5

Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9

Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9

Scott Boland not out 1

Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8) 38

Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.



India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15

Shubman Gill b Boland 13

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 3

Virat Kohli not out 4

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 overs) 37

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 5-2-20-1, Scott Boland 3-2-2-1.