Watch: Fans Make 'Siu' Sounds After Spotting 'Speed' With Harbhajan Singh At WTC Final
Famous Youtuber IShowSpeed was in attendance for the World Test Championship Final (WTC) between India and Australia.
Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest fan (self-claimed), 'IShowSpeed' was in attendance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, London on Thursday. The WTC final 2023 final clash is taking place between India and Australia, Speed came in support of star India batter Virat Kohli as he was seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey.
His video of his interaction with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh went viral as fans were hyped to see the famous YouTuber present at the venue.
Watch the video here
Speed at the Oval to Support Virat Kohli in WTC final. pic.twitter.com/Q7hJ4wrUSf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 8, 2023
Speed pic.twitter.com/BcG2pbXukz — FAFian (@SanthosH_S13) June 8, 2023
Following is the scoreboard at tea on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia on Thursday.
Australia 1st Innings:
David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43
Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0
Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26
Steven Smith b Thakur 121
Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163
Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6
Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48
Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5
Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9
Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9
Scott Boland not out 1
Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8) 38
Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15
Shubman Gill b Boland 13
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 3
Virat Kohli not out 4
Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2
Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 overs) 37
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 5-2-20-1, Scott Boland 3-2-2-1.
