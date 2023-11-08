WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Becomes First Batter To Achieve THIS Record, Australia Captain Pat Cummins Calls It ‘Greatest ODI Innings’

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played an unbelievable knock of 201 not out in match no. 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to lift his side from 91 for 7 to 293 and script a three-wicket win. Maxwell’s amazing innings locked in Australia’s entry into the semifinal along with India and South Africa and now New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are fighting for the final semis berth.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins billed Maxwell’s knock as the ‘greatest ODI innings’ as the all-rounder became the first non-opener in the history of ODI cricket cricket smash a double century. The previous best by a non-opener was 194 not out by Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009.

Maxwell revealed that he wasn’t thinking about too much when his side was reduced to 91 for 7 by Afghanistan. “Not too much (when asked about plans at 91/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive,” Maxwell revealed in the post-match presentation.

“A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher,” he added.

Captain Cummins scored just 12 off 68 balls at the other end in a double-century unbeaten partnership for the 8th wicket. “I think that’s the greatest ODI innings. I mean I’ve ever seen it’s probably the greatest ODI innings ever. Yeah, we’re just chatting about it, all the players and we’ve decided it’s one of those days where you just go, I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself. Yeah, I’m sure he’ll be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I’m sure it’ll be fine,” Cummins said in the post-match press conference in Mumbai.

The Australian skipper went on to add that it was just a ‘one-man’ show. “Yeah, it’s just a one-man show. It’s just like, it looks so easy. I’m up the other end and I don’t see any gaps in the field I don’t see where I’m going to score a boundary and it seems like every time, he sees that he just runs away for four,” he said.

“Yeah, he still can’t move and still manages to hit a six of the third man with reverse – he’s a freak, he hits into different areas, again, he makes it look so easy. And when you’re up against someone like that as a bowler, you just, you don’t have many options,” Cummins added.