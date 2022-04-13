हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at MS Dhoni, says ‘baaki 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?’ on 2011 World Cup win

Former India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the key members of the squad along with skipper MS Dhoni, which defeated Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai to lift the World Cup. 

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at MS Dhoni, says ‘baaki 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?’ on 2011 World Cup win
MS Dhoni (left) and Harbhajan Singh. (Source: Twitter)

The 2011 50-over World Cup win was one of India’s biggest achievement over the last decade or so. India became world champions for the 2nd time after 28 years under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the key members of the squad which defeated Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai to lift the World Cup. However, there is no love lost between Harbhajan and his former skipper Dhoni.

Dhoni is often credited for playing a match-winning 91-run knock in the final, even recreated on the silver screen by Bollywood. In the same game, Gautam Gambhir had also played a crucial role in the run-chase with a brilliant knock of 97.

Harbhajan believes that India’s World Cup triumph was only possible due to teamwork and not based on individual performances. He said this as a part of his IPL 2022 analysis prior to the game between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend. The other experts present during the show were his former teammates Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif.

“When Australia wins the World Cup at that time everyone says ‘Australia won the World Cup’. When India wins the World Cup at that time, everyone said, ‘MS Dhoni won the World Cup. Toh baaki ke 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?,” said Harbhajan Singh while speaking on Star Sports. “What did the other 10 players do? What did Gautam Gambhir do? What did the others do?  It’s a team game. When 7-8 players play well only then only your team will progress”, he added.

Watch Harbhajan Singh take a dig at MS Dhoni here…

Two years ago on April 2, 2020, even Gautam Gambhir had angrily reacted to a social media post showing MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six saying that the 2011 World Cup was won by entire India, the entire Indian team and all support staff.

MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, 2011 World Cup, Chennai Super Kings, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif
