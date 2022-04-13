हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022: Former captain MS Dhoni master-stroke catches Virat Kohli, WATCH

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has a big role in the dismissal of RCB batter Virat Kohli as can be seen on a viral video on social media. 

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022: Former captain MS Dhoni master-stroke catches Virat Kohli, WATCH
RCB batter Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal against CSK in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to their second loss of the IPL 2022 season, failing to chase down the massive 217-run target set by defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). RCB needed a big knock from their former skipper Virat Kohli but the batter was dismissed for 1 off 3 balls by young pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has a big role in the dismissal of Kohli as can be seen on a viral video on social media. Dhoni used his tactical acumen to set the fielding when Kohli was out with the bat. The ex-India captain planned out the field set for Kohli to perfection and bowler Mukesh executed it and the result – a cheap dismissal for Virat Kohli.

Dhoni moved Shivam Dube from fine leg to deep square leg in a move to trap Kohli. On the very next ball, the former RCB skipper hit the ball towards the deep square leg and was caught by Dube at the exact same location. RCB faced a huge setback when they lost Kohli in the powerplay, just before they had lost their skipper Faf du Plessis.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni setting the field for Virat Kohli here…

RCB skipper Du Plessis admitted that his team missed the services of their pacer Harshal Patel in their defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Notably, Harshal was not part of RCB’s playing XI against Chennai at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy as the pacer had to leave the IPL bio-bubble to return home after news of his sister’s tragic death.

Sources in RCB had said that Harshal exited the bubble on Sunday after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. It is not yet clear how long Harshal will remain unavailable for the RCB team.

“First 7-8 overs were pretty good, then there was a period from 8-14 where Dube took the spinners on. That period, whatever we tried didn’t work. In order to chase down such a big score, you need one of the first four to set the foundation. We didn’t have that. CSK used their spinners well on a pitch that had some grip. The way we came back was credit to the depth,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation.

“You see the value of Harshal, and what he offers. He has the ability to stop the game. We missed that tonight, we had a similar tone to the bowling. We lacked the variety we needed in our attack. Hopefully, we can have him soon again,” he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniVirat KohliChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreCSK vs RCBShivam DubeMukesh Choudhary
Next
Story

IPL 2022: CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube inspired by Yuvraj Singh but takes MS Dhoni’s advice, says THIS

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting