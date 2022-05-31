Gujarat Titans (GT) became champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 silencing all the critics after their seven wickets victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). GT's bowling attack along with skipper Hardik Pandya up front (3/17), restricted Rajasthan to a total of 130/9 after losing the toss. The debutant franchise were on song in the IPL 2022 final as they chased their target of 131 in just 18.1 overs with Shubman Gill and David Miller guiding them to the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing an easy total of 131, GT lost their opener Wriddhiman Saha early along with number 3 batter Matthew Wade. But after that, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya kept their cool to get Gujarat back on track infront of their home crowd and inside the world's biggest cricket stadium. Pandya scored 34 and got out by a stunning delivery from Chahal later. However, Gill who scored 45 off 43 secured the trophy for his team with a six to end the game.

The 132,000 capacity stadium was the perfect place for GT to fullfill their dream of winning the IPL in their debut season. After the game, GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia expressed how winning the IPL was more important for him rather than individual goals. However, Tewatia was interrupted by his captain who hilariously got in between while he was chatting and his teammates joined the celebration.

"There was a relaxed atmosphere during Qualifier 1, we knew we were playing well this season. The plan was to take it deep and for the finishers to finish. I don't know about the party, when at the beginning of the season, someone asked me what were my goals, I told them there was no personal goals but it will be great if we could win. It was a new team, new environment and don't know about the party tonight but I won't be sleeping," said Tewatia.

Tewatia was a key part of GT's success in the IPL 2022 as he rescued his team a lot times in the mid-season, his stellar performance against Punjab Kings was the highlight of his 2022 season where his skipper just told him to trust his instinct and go for it.

"After the auctions, there were saying our team had batsmen short, experienced batsmen short but the way the management backed David (Miller) and me was good. The captain trusts me and keeps telling me to trust your game and keep finishing like you do," Tewatia further said.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy," said Pandya, who has won five IPL titles including four with Mumbai Indians. "The coming generations will talk about it," Pandya added.