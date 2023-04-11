WATCH: Harshal Patel Misses Ravi Bishnoi’s Run-Out At Non-Striker’s End, Controversy Erupts After Lucknow Super Giants Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to defend a massive total of 212 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), losing a thrilling contest by one wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match No. 15 of the IPL 2023 on Monday. Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel missed run-outs of the final two balls of the innings as Faf du Plessis-led side lost a thrilling contest.

It was Harshal Patel’s run-out attempt which has become the talking point after Monday night’s encounter. With one needed off the final delivery of the final over, RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel tried to run-out the non-striker but missed his mark. LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was still out of his crease and Harshal then threw the ball towards the stumps. The umpire told Harshal that it wasn’t allowed.

LSG had already lost nine wickets and the match would have gone into the Super Over had Harshal managed to dislodge the bails in his run-up. But he missed that completely and had to bowl the sixth ball and Bishnoi ran a bye even as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik missed hitting the stumps.

Virat Kohli mocking his own RCB teammate Harshal Patel for Mankad / Mankading.

R Ashwin gonna get good sleep today. pic.twitter.com/Qnvnv1WaGZ April 10, 2023

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis revealed that he fancied his chances with the run-out opportunities. “Disappointed. I mean obviously they played really well through the middle there but I thought we fought back beautifully. But then that last ball, I fancied our chances with a run-out. I think just looking at that wicket, the batting from overs 7 to 14 was quite slow, the wicket, but then in the last five overs the ball was coming on nicely and that carried on in the second innings,” Du Plessis said after the match.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes believes that umpires should penalize batting team with six runs if the non-striker is out of the crease to prevent the ‘Mankad’ scenario. “Thought’s Harsha? Umpires discretion.. 6 penalty runs if obviously trying to gain unfair advantage by leaving crease early? Would stop batters doing it without all the controversy,” Stokes tweeted.

Thought's Harsha?



Umpires discretion.. 6 penalty runs if obviously trying to gain unfair advantage by leaving crease early?

Would stop batters doing it without all the controversy https://t.co/xjK7Bnw0PS — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 10, 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also blamed Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik for missing close run-outs. “Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL,” Sehwag tweeted.

Ufff_crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 and coupled with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis fifty, lifted LSG to the top of the points table with a sensational win.