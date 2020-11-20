Watch: How Indian opener Mayank Agarwal is prepping up for Australia challenge

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has stepped up his preparation ahead of his side's upcoming limited-overs fixtures and Test series against Australia, beginning November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 29-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video of him sweating it out in the nets to be match ready for the Australia series.

In the video, Agarwal could be seen engaging in batting practice as he preps up for challenge Down Under.

"Back at it. Prepping up for the challenge Down Under! #TeamIndia #Pumped #DownUnder," Agarwal captioned the post.

Agarwal has been named in all the three national squads for the Australia series. The two sides are slated to play three Twenty20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs) before India and Australia will lock horns in four-match Test series from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

On a related note, Agarwal represented KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the United Arab Emirates.

Agarwal notched up a total of 424 runs in 11 league-stage matches he played for Kings XI Punjab in the lucrative T20 tournament. The Punjab franchise failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing at the sixth spot with six wins from 14 matches.