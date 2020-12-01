हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Afridi

WATCH: 'I was scoring 100's before you were born', Twitterati reacts as Shahid Afridi shouts expletives at opposition player

In a recent Lanka Premier League game, Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi got into a heated argument with Kandy Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq. Even though the Pakistani all-rounder has retired from international cricket, he still plays for various T20 franchises across the globe.

WATCH: 'I was scoring 100's before you were born', Twitterati reacts as Shahid Afridi shouts expletives at opposition player
Image credits: Twitter/@Saj_PakPassion

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League is grabbing quite a lot of headlines. From Andre Russell’s 19-ball 65 to the return of several former stars onto the cricket field. Talking about catching the eyeballs and not talking about Shahid Afridi will be sheer injustice to the mercurial Pakistani’s infamous temperament.

In a recent Lanka Premier League game between Galle Gladiators’ skipper, Afridi, was seen uttering expletives towards Kandy Tuskers’ Afghani all-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq post the game – when the two sides were shaking hands.

The video of the viral incident can be seen here, shared by a Twitter user. Look at the end to see Afridi's outburst.

It had all started when the match finished, Kandy Tuskers winning the game by 25 runs. Kandy Tuskers had posted 196 on the board and Galle could only manage 171/7 in reply. After the final over of the game was completed by Tuskers’ Naveen-ul-Haq – he engaged in a war of words with Galle batsman Mohammad Amir.

The exchange of words turned into a heated argument and players from both the sides had to intervene to cool things down. Even in the 18th Over, bowled by Naveen, there was an argument between the two after Amir had hit a four against him.

When the players were shaking hands, Afridi, thus reminded Naveen, still only 21, to know his limits. The fact that the youngster, who has only played 9 international games for Afghanistan, was arguing with the seasoned Amir, didn’t go down well with Afridi.

Several Twitter users acknowledged Afridi’s anger and supported him for his outburst. They also reminded Naveen that Afridi was already scoring international hundreds before he was even born.

The 40-year-old Afridi, while having retired from International cricket – continues to play for various T20 franchises across the globe, where he remains a major draw for the fans. He was recently in the news for missing his flight for Colombo for this T20 tournament.

Whatever might be the case, Afridi or ‘Lala’ as he’s fondly called, remains one of the most entertaining players to watch in this much loved game.

Shahid AfridiLanka Premier LeagueNaveen-ul-HaqGalle GladiatorsKandy Tuskers
