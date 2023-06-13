Watch: India's Shreyanka Patil Grabs Fifer Against Hong Kong, Know All About Her Here

Rising all-rounder Shreyanka Patil decimated an inexperienced Hong Kong side with impressive figures of 5/2 as Indian U-23 women's team opened its campaign in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory, on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Shreyanka, one of the finds of inaugural edition of WPL having put up a stellar show for RCB, bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 balls.

The 20-year-old is from Bangalore, Karnataka and she plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket in the Women Premier League (WPL). She was one of the best spinners in the WPL 2023 season despite RCB-W's average performance.

She is just 20 years of age which means there is a lot more to come from this young talented all-rounder. She plays cricket for the Karnataka state team as well in the domestic level. She started playing cricket in school before getting selected for the under-19 team of Karnataka.

India's U-19 World Cup stars - left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (2/2) and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra (2/12), were other wicket-takers. In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong W 34 in 14 overs (Shreyanka Patil 5/2). India W 38/1 in 5.2 overs (G Trisha 19 not out).