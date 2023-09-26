WATCH: Is ‘Mauka Mauka’ Making A Comeback, Ravindra Jadeja Seen Shooting Ad Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: One of the most anticipated clashes in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be a match between arch-rivals India vs Pakistan which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Rohit Sharma’s Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced each other twice in the Asia Cup 2023 earlier this month, with one match getting washed out and India hammering Pakistan by 228 runs in the second match in Colombo in the Super 4 stage.

With Team India regaining their dominance over their neighbours, officials broadcasters of the World Cup – Star Sports – are set to bring back the famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ TV ad campaign. In a recent ‘behind the scenes’ video which went viral on social media, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen shooting with ‘Mauka Mauka’ model Vishal Malhotra.

The ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad campaign was first launched ahead of India’s 2015 ICC ODI World Cup match against Pakistan. Although it was planned as just a single ad for India’s group game against Pakistan in 2015, the overwhelming appreciation that the ad got inspired a series of ads for years to come ahead of every India vs Pakistan match in ICC tournaments.

Then creators of the ad campaign – Bubblewrap Films – picked Vishal Malhotra to play the character of the Pakistani supporter. The music composers approached Chandigarh-based singer Alamgir Khan to record the jingle for the advertisement.

Now, Vishal Malhotra was once again seen shooting for an ad campaign with Ravindra Jadeja wearing a Pakistan team jersey. Team India have never lost to Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup, winning all 7 matches between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has finally received their Indian visas, ending a tense period of uncertainty just days before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The delay in visa issuance had raised concerns and led to strong protests from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The journey to acquiring Indian visas for the Pakistan cricket team began on September 19, with the standard processing time being five working days. However, as the departure date loomed closer, there was still no confirmation of visas, causing growing unease among the team and PCB officials.