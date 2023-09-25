In a dramatic turn of events, the Pakistan cricket team has finally received their Indian visas, ending a tense period of uncertainty just days before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The delay in visa issuance had raised concerns and led to strong protests from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As the team prepares to leave for India on September 27, let's delve into the details of this visa saga.

The Pakistan team have received their Indian Visa. (News18). pic.twitter.com/h98SLcpcPI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2023

Visa Controversy Unfolds

The journey to acquiring Indian visas for the Pakistan cricket team began on September 19, with the standard processing time being five working days. However, as the departure date loomed closer, there was still no confirmation of visas, causing growing unease among the team and PCB officials.

PCB's Strong Stand

PCB did not stay silent in the face of this visa crisis. Expressing their displeasure to the International Cricket Council (ICC), they highlighted the adverse impact this delay could have on the team's preparations for the World Cup. They stressed that Pakistan was the only participating team without visas at that point, leading to questions about equitable treatment.

PCB's Appeal to ICC

In an official email to the ICC, the PCB raised several critical questions. They inquired about the steps the global cricket body intended to take to resolve the visa issue. Furthermore, they asked whether written confirmations had been received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Indian government, ensuring that visas would be granted to all participating nations.

Breach of Hosting Agreement

Another crucial point raised by PCB was whether the delay in issuing visas constituted a breach of the hosting agreement for the World Cup.

Impact on Team Preparations

Due to the visa uncertainty, Pakistan had to cancel their original plans for a team-bonding trip to the UAE before heading to India. This disruption forced them to rework their travel plans, including booking new flights. The situation was particularly frustrating given the upcoming warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29.

Visa Delays Beyond Cricket

The delay in visa issuance is not unique to cricket. Players of Pakistani origin from other countries have faced similar challenges. Two Netherlands cricketers, Shariz Ahmed and Saqib Zulfiqar, couldn't attend a preparatory camp in India due to visa delays.

After days of uncertainty and contentious discussions, Pakistan's cricket team is now set to embark on their journey to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The visa controversy highlighted the complexities and sensitivities surrounding cricketing relations between these neighboring nations. As the team prepares for their warm-up match against New Zealand, all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming tournament, which promises to be filled with excitement and challenges on the field.