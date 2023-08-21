WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Hardik Pandya To Set THIS New Record In India’s Series Win Over Ireland

Team India captain and pacer bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket, while claiming 2/15 with the ball in his side’s 33-run win over Ireland in Dublin. Bumrah also secured a series win for his side in his first T20I series as captain.

The Mumbai Indians, who is making a comeback into the Indian team after 11 months out of the side due to back injury, went past Hardik Pandya’s tally on Sunday. Bumrah now has 74 T20I wickets in 62 matches at an average of 19.66. Pandya has claimed 73 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 26.71.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket with 96 wickets in 80 matches while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in second place 90 wickets in 87 matches.

The Indian cricket team wrapped up a 2-0 series win after winning the rain-hit first T20I match on Friday by 2 runs (DLS method). Bumrah had been the ‘Player of the Match’ in the first T20I match on his return.

Team India captain was pleased by his fitness in the second game and said that he was able to bowl a little faster on Sunday.

“I am feeling good. Today, I could run in and bowl a little faster. We wanted to put runs on the board and we thought the pitch will get slower. It did get slower. It’s sometimes difficult to pick a XI because all of them are confident and all of them play well in the nets,” Bumrah said after the second game on Sunday.

Team India posted 185 for 5 after being send into bat with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 58 and Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh chipping in with 40 and 38. Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh was the ‘Player of the Match’ in the second game, smashing 38 off 21 balls with 3 sixes and 2 fours.

“As a captain, I couldn’t ask anything more. All of us had the same dream to play for India and I don’t think too much about expectations. If you play with that baggage, you’re under pressure. You have to learn to manage the expectations and keep it on the side. Happy to be back and couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Bumrah added.