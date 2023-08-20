IRE 94-4 (13) | IND VS IRE, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Strikes Again, IRE 4 Down

India displayed a stunning late surge, accumulating 42 runs in the final two overs. This performance raises the question of just how pivotal this late push will be in the game's outcome. Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal in the 16th over had seemingly shifted momentum away from India, but Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube had other ideas. They initially played it safe for a couple of overs before unleashing their aggression in the closing moments, propelling India past the 180-run mark.

India's innings had a shaky start, losing two wickets in the powerplay. However, Sanju Samson's arrival was a game-changer, as he partnered with Gaikwad for a vital 71-run stand for the third wicket. Although Gaikwad couldn't finish strongly despite reaching his second T20I fifty, the foundation laid by Samson and him set the stage for Dube and Rinku's explosive finish. The dramatic late flourish has left cricket fans speculating about its game-changing impact.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Ireland 2nd T20 match HERE.

