IRE 94-4 (13) | IND VS IRE, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Strikes Again, IRE 4 Down
India Vs Ireland, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Gaikwad Scored Fifty While Samson And Rinku Managed To Score 30 Plus Runs.
India displayed a stunning late surge, accumulating 42 runs in the final two overs. This performance raises the question of just how pivotal this late push will be in the game's outcome. Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal in the 16th over had seemingly shifted momentum away from India, but Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube had other ideas. They initially played it safe for a couple of overs before unleashing their aggression in the closing moments, propelling India past the 180-run mark.
India's innings had a shaky start, losing two wickets in the powerplay. However, Sanju Samson's arrival was a game-changer, as he partnered with Gaikwad for a vital 71-run stand for the third wicket. Although Gaikwad couldn't finish strongly despite reaching his second T20I fifty, the foundation laid by Samson and him set the stage for Dube and Rinku's explosive finish. The dramatic late flourish has left cricket fans speculating about its game-changing impact.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Balbirnie Finds The Rhythm
Balbirnie hits a four with a slog sweep. Ireland scores 14 runs with a mix of singles and a Balbirnie pull for one. Shivam Dube bowls two sixes, one by Balbirnie with a pull and another with a slap over cover. Balbirnie and Dockrell contribute to the runs.
Live IRE 94/4 (13) CRR: 7.23 REQ: 13.14
Ireland need 92 runs in 42 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Campher Departs
Campher's dismissal by Ravi Bishnoi was a caught-and-bowled affair, expertly pouched by Shivam Dube stationed at point. It was a flatter delivery on the leg side, and Campher's attempt at a reverse paddle found the fielder perfectly. While the idea was sound, the execution fell short. This marked Ravi Bishnoi's second wicket, and it was a crucial breakthrough as Ireland lost a well-set batsman. Campher departed after scoring 18 runs, including one six.
Live IRE 63/4 (10) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 12.3
Ireland need 123 runs in 60 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Partnership For Ireland
Ireland scored 11 runs. Campher pulled for one, Balbirnie nudged for one, missed cover hit, defended a back-of-length ball, and placed a shot for two. Campher hit a six in the previous over by Ravi Bishnoi.
Live IRE IRE 57/3 (9) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 11.73
Ireland need 129 runs in 66 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Sundar Into The Attack
Washington Sundar conceded 7 runs. Balbirnie hit two well-placed fours, one past long leg and the other to deep square. Campher contributed a single and a run to the total.Ravi Bishnoi bowled giving away just a single to Campher. Campher's cut found point, and in the 5.4 over, he managed to get two runs despite a mistimed slog sweep.
Live IRE 42/3 (7) CRR: 6 REQ: 11.08
Ireland need 144 runs in 78 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: IRE 3 Down
Ravi Bishnoi claims Tector's wicket, clean bowled. A well-flighted delivery, Tector aimed for a heave but misjudged the line. It turned out to be a googly, Tector attempted to play across but failed to make contact. He departs for 7 runs, including one boundary. The third wicket falls.
Live IRE 28/3 (5.2) CRR: 5.25 REQ: 10.77
Ireland need 158 runs in 88 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Prasidh Bowls Another Tight Over
Prasidh bowled a mix of deliveries to Balbirnie and Tector. Balbirnie managed to get a single off a ball that was tipped over the bar by a fielder. Tector took a single, and there were a couple of dot balls. Prasidh hit the batter with a throw but immediately apologized. In the 3rd over by Arshdeep Singh, Tector scored two runs with a delayed pull shot and a few dot balls followed.
Live IRE 24/2 (5) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 10.8
Ireland need 162 runs in 90 balls
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Double Strike For India
Prasidh strikes again as Tucker departs, caught by Gaikwad. A short-pitched delivery led Tucker to attempt a pull shot, but he mistimed it badly. The fielder at mid-on made an easy catch, although the ball arrived faster than expected. Tucker falls for a mere 0 runs from 3 balls.
Live IRE 19/2 (3) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 9.82
Ireland need 167 runs
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Krishna Strikes In First Over
Stirling falls to Prasidh, caught by Arshdeep Singh at fine leg. A short ball prompted Stirling to attempt a pull, resulting in a significant top-edge. Arshdeep sprinted in, making a challenging catch as the ball swirled in the air. Stirling departs for a mere 4 runs.
Live IRE 19/1 (2.5) CRR: 6.71 REQ: 9.73
Ireland need 167 runs
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Bumrah Starts Good
In Bumrah's over, Balbirnie faced a mix of deliveries. He managed to take three runs on the first ball. Then, he missed a heave and faced two dot balls. A review was taken but stayed with the umpire's decision. A wide and a defensive shot followed. Bumrah impressed with a challenging delivery outside off on the final ball.
Live IRE 8/0 (1) CRR: 8 REQ: 9.37
Ireland need 178 runs
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India Finish On Top
India managed to score an impressive 42 runs in the last two overs, raising questions about how crucial this late surge might prove to be. The game seemed to be slipping away from India after Gaikwad was dismissed in the 16th over, but Rinku Singh and Dube had different intentions. They cautiously navigated a couple of overs without taking unnecessary risks and then unleashed their full aggression in the final two overs. Both players played pivotal roles in India's total surpassing the 180-run mark. When India took the batting crease, they encountered early setbacks, losing two wickets within the powerplay. However, the arrival of Samson injected momentum into their innings. He formed a formidable partnership of 71 runs with Gaikwad for the third wicket, creating a solid foundation for the explosive batting to follow from Dube and Rinku. While Gaikwad achieved his second T20I fifty, he couldn't quite finish the innings in style.
Live IND 185/5 (20) CRR: 9.25
Innings Break
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Rinku Singh Departs
Rinku Singh falls to a well-executed short ball by Mark Adair, resulting in a thick top-edge on his attempted pull. Young at short fine leg takes a comfortable catch. Despite this, Rinku Singh's innings, which included 38 runs with 2 fours and 3 sixes, was outstanding.
Live IND 184/5 (19.5) CRR: 9.28
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Rinku Singh On Fire
McCarthy bowled a mix of deliveries. Shivam Dube got a single after a lofted shot fell short of the fielder. Rinku Singh hit a six and a four with powerful shots, also missing a couple of wide balls. McCarthy switched to round the wicket, but the batsmen managed to score runs.
Live IND 171/4 (19.1) CRR: 8.92
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Joshua Little Bowls A Tight Over
Joshua Little bowled a mix of deliveries. Shivam Dube managed singles with a flick and a cut, while Rinku Singh got one with a push. Barry McCarthy followed with slower short balls, giving away singles.
Live IND 137/4 (17) CRR: 8.06
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Gaikwad Departs After 50
McCarthy strikes for his team! He delivers a slower full delivery outside off. Gaikwad attempts to loft it straight down the ground but ends up mishitting it off the cue end of the bat. Tector tracks back and takes an excellent catch at long-off. Gaikwad departs for a well-made 58 off 43 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six.
Live IND 129/4 (15.1) CRR: 8.51
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Gaikwad near fifty
After the wicket of Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh has joined Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. However, the CSK opener is playing at a slower rate than he would like. Hope he will up the ante after the fifty.
Live IND 113/3 (14) CRR: 8.07
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Sanju Samson Bolwed!
Samson's out! Benjamin White bowled a deceptive top-spinner wide of off. Samson attempted a forceful cut from the back foot but ended up dragging it onto his stumps. He departs for 40 from 26 balls, with 5 fours and 1 six.
Live IND 105/3 (12.2) CRR: 8.51
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India Look To Dominate
Mark Adair bowled a mix of deliveries to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. Gaikwad managed singles with precise shots while Samson hit a well-timed boundary. Benjamin White bowled the 8th over with variations, and the batsmen took singles, maintaining a steady run rate.
Live IND 81/2 (10) CRR: 8.1
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India Back On Track
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson scored 8 runs. Gaikwad hit two fours with a powerful pull and drive, while Samson contributed with singles and a flick. Craig Young returned to the attack, and Benjamin White bowled some varying deliveries. Gaikwad's aggressive pull shot resulted in a four.
Live IND 68/2 (8.1) CRR: 8.33
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Samson, Gaikwad Look To Steady India's Innings
In the 5th over, Joshua Little conceded 3 runs. Samson and Gaikwad managed singles and a boundary. After 5 overs, India is 37-2, with Gaikwad at 15 and Samson at 2. Barry McCarthy bowled well, with 1 wicket for 11 runs in 2 overs.
Live IND 47/2 (6) CRR: 7.83
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India 2 Down
Tilak Varma faces another early exit, mirroring his golden duck in the previous game. Attempting a pull to a short delivery around off, he skies it. Dockrell, stationed at deep square, sprints backward and takes a spectacular tumbling catch just inside the boundary rope.
Live IND 34/2 (4.1) CRR: 8.16
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal falls again to Craig Young's bowling, struggling to score against him in this series. This time, he departs on the second delivery, caught by Campher. Jaiswal managed 18 runs, including 2 fours and 1 six, all series.
Live IND 29/1 (3.4) CRR: 7.91
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India On Top
McCarthy bowled to Jaiswal and Gaikwad. Jaiswal hit a six and a four, Gaikwad got a boundary too. Little bowled a short ball, Jaiswal hit a six. Gaikwad scored a four off a leg-side delivery.
Live IND IND 26/0 (3) CRR: 8.67
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India Look For Steady Start
Mark Adair opened the attack. Jaiswal and Gaikwad faced his deliveries. Jaiswal defended and left the first two balls, then scored a run with a clip to mid-wicket. Gaikwad managed a single with a drive to mid-on.
Live IND 2/0 (1) CRR: 2
Ireland opt to bowl
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Bumrah: We would have batted first as well. The weather is a little better today and we wanted to put runs on the board. The body is good, was a little careful in the begining and then after that kept on building confidence and it was good. Same team.
Stirling: We gonna have a bowl today. Looks a good surface, hopefully it plays well. Usually a high-scoring venue here. We are playing the seam team.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Playing XIs
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Toss Report
Ireland won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 2nd game of the three-match T20Is series on Sunday at The Village, Dublin.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: All Eyes On Barry McCarthy
On Friday, Barry McCarthy's remarkable, unbeaten score of 51 became the highest-ever achieved by a batsman positioned at number eight or lower in a T20I against India.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Left Is Right?
In the opening T20I match, India had a lineup featuring six left-handed batsmen, marking a record for the highest number of left-handers they've ever fielded in a T20I game.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: What Happened In The First Game?
India leads the three-match T20I series against Ireland 1-0 after winning the opening match by two runs (DLS) at The Village in Dublin. The match was marked by rain interruptions and challenging conditions for both teams. Despite early struggles at 59/6, Ireland managed to reach a total of 139/7, thanks to a crucial partnership between Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy. India's Jasprit Bumrah, making a comeback from injury, claimed two wickets during the match.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: What To Expect?
Ireland displayed tremendous effort in the opening game against India, coming close to defeating them via the DLS method. While India may appear stronger on paper, underestimating Ireland would be a mistake. The team chasing the target is likely to emerge victorious in this match.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Probable Playing XI For India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Probable Playing XI For Ireland
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Pitch Update
The Dublin venue typically sees an average score of approximately 166, suggesting that batting might pose some challenges. Consequently, teams winning the toss may want to consider choosing to field first.
LIVE Updates IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Weather Update
As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the showdown scheduled on Sunday, August 20th, at 7:30 PM in Dublin, the weather forecast paints an encouraging picture. The stage is set with a picturesque backdrop, as the skies are expected to present a delightful blend of clear and partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is forecasted to be comfortable, dipping to around 15°C as the evening progresses. This sets the stage for an enjoyable atmosphere, both for players and spectators. A gentle breeze from the south-southwest, blowing at speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, adds a natural dynamism to the proceedings.
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20: India eye series
India will look to seal the deal when they lock horns with Ireland in the second T20I of the 3-match series. Bumrah and co currently have a 1-0 lead against the hosts.
LIVE India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Updates: Mukesh Kumar could come in
Mukesh Kumar was impressive the West Indies in the previous series of India. Surely, he can be given a chance ahead of Arshdeep Singh in this clash at least.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Pitch Report
It's the same venue where the first T20I between India and Ireland took place. The Village pitch was green and the ball was moving for the pacers last time. Batters can get a decent score on board here today around 160.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Ashwin on Gaikwad
Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad is a brilliant dancer. Check out what he said about the Indian opener.
Ashwin said "Ruturaj is world class, he is so elegant like Prabhu Deva's dance moves, he is born to make batting looks easy - if someone ask me to pay to watch him bat even at the nets all day, I will definitely pay to watch him bat". [Ashwin YT] pic.twitter.com/vrB43XoW2s
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2023
LIVE IND vs IRE: Will India make changes?
Former India selector Saba Karim believes that India could make a few changes and the one he was sure about was Avesh Khan replacing Avesh Khan.
LIVE India vs Ireland 2nd T20 updates: Gaikwad to carry
Ruturaj Gaikwad showed brilliant confidence in the previous game and this time also he will look to get things done for the team.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Ireland's predicted 11
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Updates: Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh had a bad performance in the first clash between India and Irealand, hopefully he will get another chance and shine this time around.
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Updates: Samson's career
Sanju Samson has to perform in this series in order to save his international career from drowning. With plenty of newbies waiting for a chance to shine, Sanju has to give his best in this series.
LIVE Updates India vs Ireland: Weather report
The weather report from Dublin suggests that there is a 17 percent chance of rain during the game time which is slightly better than what we had the last time when these two sides met at the same venue.
LIVE India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Will Jitesh make debut?
Jitesh Sharma could be given a chance in the lineup of Team India today to make his debut for the country. The right-hander was very impressive in the IPL 2023 season as he played some brilliant and fearless cricket.
LIVE IND vs IRE Updates: Livestreaming details
The India vs Ireland second T20I will take place in Dublin at the same venue on Sunday night. Checkout the Livestreaming details for the game in the link below.
LIVE IND vs IRE: India's predicted lineup
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.
India aree likley to go with the same lineup as the first one.
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20: Dream11
Checkout the Dream11 Prediction and more stuff for the clash between India and Irealand by clicking on the link below.
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match of the 3-match series taking place in Dublin. Follow all the key updates and score with us here on this feed.