WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol Jam With AP Dhillon Ahead Of GUJ-W vs MI-W Women's Premier League Opening Match

India's star cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol had a great opporunity to jam with popular singer AP Dhillon ahead of the first match of the Women's Premier League on Saturday, March 4. Not to forget, Dhillon is going to perform at the opening ceremony of the league too on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai along with Shankar Mahadevan, Kiara Advani an Kriti Sanon. Jemimah is known for her singing skills. She is a brilliant guitar player as well. The cricketers and singer jammed for a while and it made for a fantastic watch.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Jemimah is part of the Delhi Capitals squad while Harleen is part of the Giants squad. There are five teams taking part in WPL - Mumbai Indians, DC, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining MI against Giants, who are led by Australia's Beth Mooney. There are other two Australians captaining a side in this WPL. They are Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz captain) and Meg Lanning (DC captain).

Rodrigues was bought by DC at the WPL auction held in February for a sum of Rs 2.2 crore. She has also been named the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Rodrigues is a fine T20 batter. After getting dropped from the ODI World Cup squad in 2022, she worked hard on her game and piled runs in domestic cricket. Since then she has played many good knocks for India.

Rodrigues was in fine touch even in the semi-final match vs Australia at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 recently but one bad shot led to her fall and India eventually lost the match. She has featured in 80 T20Is so far in which she has scored 1704 runs at an average of 29.89 and strike rate of 114.20.