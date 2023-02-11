Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues Makes Singing Debut With Aparshakti Khurana Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has made her singing debut with bollywood actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana. On Friday, February 10, Aparshakti posed the teaser of the song in which Jemimah can be seen singing her heart out. The song's name is Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan. Jemimah is currently in South Africa and prepping for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India play their first match vs arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12, Sunday. But before that, Jemimah has already made headlines with her singing.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Fan Jemimah Rodrigues Shares Her Excitement for Auction

Watch Jemimah behind the mic, singing new song by Aparshakti Khurana:

The opening batter will play a big role in India's campaign in the T20 World Cup. She is among the best T20 players in the country and has been in good form of late too. If she does well, India would be in good position. Not to forget, opener Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss the first match vs Pakistan due to an injury and in her absence, Jemimah's role becomes very important. She will have added responsibility to give a good start to the team and ensure Mandhana's absence is not felt.

Jemimah is quite popular in the Indian team for her bubbly attitude. She is a guitarist too and is often captured by cameras singing songs in the dressing room to team bus after a win or a good day of practice.

Not many know this fact that Jemimah's first love was hockey. She still sometimes plays domestic hockey in Mumbai. Later, she started liking cricket and developed batting skills. She made her international debut in 2018 vs South Africa in a T20Is. So far in her short career, Jemimah has played in 21 ODIs and 75 T20Is. She has 394 runs in 21 ODIs and 1575 runs in 75 T20Is respectively.

The 22-year-old received a huge blow when she was left out of Team India's 50-over World Cup squad last year after which she worked hard on her game, made runs on domestic cricket and recieved national call-up again.