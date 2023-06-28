Watch: Jonny Bairstow Carries Protester Off The Field During 2nd Ashes Test; R Ashwin Shares Video

The Lord's Test between England and Australia of the Ashes 2023 was interrupted by two protestors belonging to Just Stop Oil group. They ran on to the field right at the start of the second Test and attempted to spread Orange power on the pitch but were stopped from doing the same by the security guards. Jonny Bairstow too was of massive help for the security personnel has he grabbed one of the protestors and carried him to at least 50 yards before handing over to the guards. England captain Ben Stokes and Australian cricketer David Warner too corralled the other protestor.

“Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody,” London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The video of Bairstow lifting the protestor and carrying him off the fielding area went viral. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions as they were impressed with how easily Bairstow performed that act.

Indian cricketer R Ashwin could not stop from posting his reaction on the incident too and wrote: "Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already (laugh emojis)."

Bairstow quickly went to the England dressing room to clean himself as his clothes had become dirty due to the powder used by the protestors. Lord's staff also cleaned up what little orange fell on the grass, and play resumed about five minutes later. Just Stop Oil protestors have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year. They held up the England team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London this month, and have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield. The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. They had replaced Moeen Ali with Josh Tongue, opting for a pace-heavy bowling attack.