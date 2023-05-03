Watch: Jonty Rhodes Helps Ground Staff Cover The Pitch After Rain Stops Play During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) fielding coach and former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was there for help for the ground staff at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow when rain started to pour down heavily during the IPL 2023 clash against Chennai Super Kings. Ayush Badoni's fiery fifty had taken LSG to a respectable 125 for 7 at the end of the 19.2 overs when rain began to fall. The groundsmen started to bring covers to the pitch and an aware Rhodes was quick to give a helping hand to them, winning hearts on the ground and on internet.

The match was eventually called off as the rain ceased to stop. Both teams shared a point each after the first washout of IPL 2023. LSG and CSK both have 11 points each and sit in the top 3 of the points table.

Watch Rhodes' and Lucknow ground staff covering the pitch during LSG vs CSK clash below:

@JontyRhodes8 to the rescue



No shortage of assistance for the ground staff in Lucknow #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK

Terrific start for CSK

MS Dhoni was lucky at the toss as he won the toss and asked LSG to bat first on a tricky track. Deepal Chahar, who returned the side after a long injury layoff, and Tushar Deshpande bowled well to keep LSG openers quiet at the start. Moeen Ali then provided the first breakthrough in form of Kyle Mayers, dismissing him for just 14. Maheesh Theekshana picked two in two wickets before Ravindra Jadeja sent back Marcus Stoinis as LSG lose five wickets in under 10 overs and 50 runs.

Ayush Badoni show

Badoni came to to the crease with LSG struggling in the middle at 44 for 5. It seemed the home side won't be able to post even 100 on the board as they continued to lose wickets at regular interval. But Badoni and his partner Nicholas Pooran stitched a 57-run stand for the sixth wicket to steady the ship. When Pooran went, Badoni started playing his shots to take LSG to 125 for 7 before rain stopped play. He stroked 2 fours and 4 sixes in his masterful innings.

MS Dhoni says 'not me' to retirement talks

Earlie, CSK captain MS Dhoni said that he is not thinking about retirement from IPL yet. At the toss, commentator Danny Morrison asked him on his reaction on fans celebrating his 'swansong' season, to which Dhoni laughed and said, "You've decided it is my last IPL, not me'. That was an epic reply to Morrison who felt speechless by the answer and said 'hoping to see you back again next year'.