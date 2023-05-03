'You've Decided It Is My Last IPL, Not Me': MS Dhoni's EPIC Reply On IPL Retirement Question Is Viral - Watch

MS Dhoni is as much popular for his witty one-liners as his massive sixes and sharp captaincy. Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the fans witnessed one more instance of Dhoni making a big statement through just one line. On Wednesday, CSK captain Dhoni won the toss against LSG in Match 45 of IPL 2023 and decided to bowl first. After announcing his team for the match, Dhoni was asked how much was he enjoying his 'Swansong' season by commentator Danny Morrison. Dhoni had an epic reply to him as he smiled and said, " You've decided it is my last IPL, not me."

Watch MSD's reply on retirement question here:

What Dhoni had told Morrison in IPL 2022

Only Dhoni knows his next step. He is famous for taking some very big decisions in his cricketing career in a very quiet way. Whether it was his Test retirement, ODI captaincy resignation or international retirement, Dhoni did it very quietly and unexpectedly. His IPL retirement may also come in the same way. However, last year, Dhoni had hinted on calling it quits in IPL 2023 in an interview to Morrison.

It was the last match of IPL 2022 for CSK. Morrison had then asked Dhoni if he will return next season. Dhoni had said he was going to captain CSK in IPL 2023 as next season would see the league return to home and away format. He wanted to thanks CSK fans back home by playing in front of the Chepauk crowd. He also wanted to thank all the fans across India by playing in front of them. His answer revealed that he was likely to take retirement this year. However, the fresh update from MSD is that he has still not taken a final decision on his IPL retirement yet.