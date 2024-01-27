WATCH: Kevin Sinclair Celebrates Maiden Test Wicket With Stunning Acrobatic Celebration During Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test

In the ongoing second Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane, Test debutant Kevin Sinclair made a memorable start by claiming his first Test wicket in a stylish manner. On Day 2, West Indies struggled to assert dominance as Australia declared at 289/9 in response to the visitors' first-innings total of 311.

As Usman Khawaja approached a century, Sinclair delivered an impressive full-length ball that tempted Khawaja into a powerful drive. However, the Aussie opener ended up edging the ball to slip, where Athanaze executed a brilliant catch. Marking his debut wicket, Sinclair celebrated with a spectacular cartwheel back-flip. Khawaja departed after scoring 75 off 131 balls, leaving Australia at 242/8 in 47.4 overs. (WATCH: Rohit Sharma Mimics Virat Kohli's Wicket Celebration At BCCI Awards 2024, Video Goes Viral)

Watch the video here:

Which Indian bowler can do this type of celebration? #INDvsENG



pic.twitter.com/zJvkHJB0TX (@bijjuu11) January 26, 2024

Earlier, Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze shined as West Indies kept dominating over Australia at dinner on day three of the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

At dinner, West Indies stand at 106/3, with Kavem Hodge (8*) and Alick Athanaze (28*) on the crease with a lead of 128 runs. The third day started with Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie opening for the visitors.

The first fall of the day came after Cameron Green dismissed Brathwaite (16 runs from 54 balls) in the 20th over after he tried for a cover drive but got a knick and straight went to Alex Carey's gloves, who was standing behind the stumps. (Sports Success Story: Jasprit Bumrah's Meteoric Rise, From Raw Talent To Cricketing Sensation)

McKenzie was stellar with the bat on day three and played some magnificent shots but fell short infront of Nathan Lyon in the 26th over. The Caribbean smashed 6 fours in West Indies' second inning.

Just before the dinner, Australia came close to picking their fourth wicket but Steve Smith at the second slip dropped Athanaze's catch which put the hosts on the backfoot at the Gabba.

Meanwhile, Hodge and Athanaze will look forward to making a solid partnership and keeping West Indies on the front foot against Australia in Brisbane.

Recapping day two of the Test match, inspirational spells from Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach ensured West Indies ended the second day on a positive note against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Friday.

At the end of Day 2, West Indies put up 13/1 on the board and led by 35 runs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten with a score of 3 (20). Day two was full of entertainment as 12 wickets fell, Australia aggressively decided to declare and set up Day 3 perfectly.

Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph caused all sorts of trouble to Australian batters putting the Caribbean team in firm control. At dinner, Australia were reduced to 24/4 and in the second innings, they found themselves down to 54/5.

Brief Score: West Indies 311 & 106/3 (Kraigg Brathwaite 16, Kirk McKenzie 41; Josh Hazlewood 1-18) vs Australia 289-9 d (Usman Khawaja 75, Alex Carey 65, Pat Cummins 64*; Alzarri Joseph 4-84).