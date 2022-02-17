हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

WATCH: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine smash 13-ball fifty in BPL 2022, almost equal Yuvraj Singh’s record

The Comilla Victorians strolled to victory with more than 7 overs to spare thanks to Narine’s 57 off 16 balls to enter Bangladesh Premier League 2022 final. 

Comilla Victorians opener Sunil Narine. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine was in blistering form in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, scoring a fifty off just 13 balls for Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. Narine’s whirlwind knock was the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 format, just behind Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Chasing 149 to win, the Victorians strolled to victory with more than 7 overs to spare thanks to Narine’s 57 off 16 balls. The all-rounder’s knock was studded with six sixes and five fours.

Watch highlights of Sunil Narine’s 13-ball fifty here…

In his entire knock, Narine just played two dot balls. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali then eased the Victorians to victory after Narine’s blast. Du Plessis, who will be joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, remained unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls while Moeen Ali blazed 30 off 13 balls with 2 sixes and three fours.

Here are the fastest half-centuries in T20 cricket (international and domestic):

Yuvraj Singh: 12 balls - India vs England in 2007

Chris Gayle: 12 balls - Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in 2016

Hazratullah Zazai: 12 balls - Kabul Zwanan vs Balkh Legends in 2018

Marcus Trescothick: 13 balls - Somerset vs Hampshire in 2010

Sunil Narine: 13 balls - Comilla Victorians vs Chattogram Challengers in 2022

“No, when I was told I'd open, I was delighted, especially with just 2 fielders outside the ring. It was a good wicket to bat on, not much spin, especially with the new ball, came on nicely,” Narine said about his innings.

Narine will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after being retained by the franchise.

Brief Scores: Chattogram Challengers 148 in 19.1 ovs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 44, Akbar Ali 33; Moeen Ali 3/20) lost to Comilla Victorians 149/3 in 12.5 ovs (Sunil Narine 57, Moeen Ali 30 n.o., Faf du Plessis 30 n.o.)

