WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Claim 50 Wickets In T20I Cricket

Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav made a successful return to the Indian side after missing the second T20I game after taking a blow in the nets. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/28 in 4 overs in the third T20I vs West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Kuldeep also became the quickest Indian bowler to claim 50 wickets in T20I cricket in the last match after achieving the feat in 30 matches. The previous record holder of claiming fastest 50 wickets in T20I’s for India was Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka’s ‘mystery spinner’ Ajantha Mendis holds the overall record of claiming fastest 50 wickets in T20I. He achieved the remarkable feat in 26 matches. Mendis also holds the record of reaching 50 wickets in fewest ball (600).



Coming to the match, Kuldeep bagged three wickets while Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket each. For West Indies, Brandon King scored the highest with 42 off 42 deliveries while Rovman Powell played a crucial knock of unbeaten 40 runs in 19 balls.

After restricting West Indies to 159/5, India overhauled the target with more than two overs to spare with Suryakumar Yadav smashing 83 and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 49.

“It was very important (to win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games,” skipper Hardik Pandya said after the third T20I match.

“Nicky (Pooran) didn’t come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I. As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” Pandya added.