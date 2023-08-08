WI: 159-5 (20) | IND VS WI, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Rovman Powell Powers WI To 159

India achieves a remarkable total of 160 runs, marking the highest score in this series. This impressive feat was accomplished on a challenging used pitch, showcasing the prowess of the West Indies' batting performance. The opening partnership set a solid foundation with a stand of over 50 runs, while King continued to excel as an anchor throughout the innings. Although Pooran fell short of a big individual score today, his contribution during the middle overs injected momentum into the innings.

Kuldeep emerged as India's key player, securing three crucial wickets and posing a significant challenge to the West Indies' efforts. Despite this, the West Indies skipper managed to maintain his composure and lead his team effectively. Powell's dynamic cameo appearance towards the end of the innings played a pivotal role; his explosive 40 runs off just 19 balls proved to be a game-changer, propelling the team's total to the commendable mark of 160.

The pitch conditions proved to be demanding, with variations in ball movement including turning, inconsistent bouncing, and increased bounce on some occasions. As India aims to keep the series alive, their batting performance must be nothing short of exceptional.



