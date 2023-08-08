WI: 159-5 (20) | IND VS WI, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Rovman Powell Powers WI To 159
India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Kuldeep Yadav's 3-Wicket Haul Highlight Of First Innings.
India achieves a remarkable total of 160 runs, marking the highest score in this series. This impressive feat was accomplished on a challenging used pitch, showcasing the prowess of the West Indies' batting performance. The opening partnership set a solid foundation with a stand of over 50 runs, while King continued to excel as an anchor throughout the innings. Although Pooran fell short of a big individual score today, his contribution during the middle overs injected momentum into the innings.
Kuldeep emerged as India's key player, securing three crucial wickets and posing a significant challenge to the West Indies' efforts. Despite this, the West Indies skipper managed to maintain his composure and lead his team effectively. Powell's dynamic cameo appearance towards the end of the innings played a pivotal role; his explosive 40 runs off just 19 balls proved to be a game-changer, propelling the team's total to the commendable mark of 160.
The pitch conditions proved to be demanding, with variations in ball movement including turning, inconsistent bouncing, and increased bounce on some occasions. As India aims to keep the series alive, their batting performance must be nothing short of exceptional.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies finish at 159
West Indies finish with 159 runs on the board after 20 overs. Rovman Powell in the end played some brilliant strokes but that last over from Mukesh Kumar was something off the charts.
WI: 159/5 (20 Overs)
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Powell to carry
Rovman Powell in the middle along side Romario Shepherd will look to get the maximum runs from the remaining balls. India have bowled well in the last 30 balls.
WI: 124/5 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Pooran gone!
Nicholas Pooran 20 (12) stumped by Sanju Samson bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies lose their main man, now captain Rovman Powell walks in at number 5.
WI: 106/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: All eyes on Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is batting on 14 off 8 balls with a maximum and a four. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav attack the stumps now for India.
WI: 94/2 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Gone!
Johnson Charles 12 (14) LBW by Kuldeep Yadav, India with another wicket as Kuldeep strikers. Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 4.
WI: 76/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Gone!
Kyle Mayers 25 (20) caught by Arshdeep Singh bowled by Axar Patel. India get the first wicket they were looking for but King is still in the middle.
WI: 67/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Patel into the attack
Axar Patel is back into the attack along side Kuldeep Yadav as India search for that first wicket. Mayers and King are batting in fine rhythm at the moment.
WI: 50/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies on top
West Indies on top with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. King with 4 boundaries so far. Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack for India now.
WI: 32/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Axar patel comes in
Axar Patel is being used in the powerplay like he does bowl in the IPL. 10 runs from his first over, West Indies off to a fine start in this third T20 game.
WI: 19/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Here we go!
Action begins as Hardik Pandya bowls the first over for India. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers open the batting for West Indies.
WI: 4/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match delayed
The match has been delayed because the 30-yard circle was not marked. So bizarre to witness this. The players are walking back to the pavilion now.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Toss report
West Indies captain Rovman Powell has won the toss and elected to bat first against in the third T20I.
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
Anticipate yet another spin-friendly pitch in Guyana, where the variable bounce is likely to come into play as well. Rain is projected throughout the week, which could emerge as a significant influencing factor in the match.
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Guyana Weather Report
The temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of approximately 70 percent.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Toss coming up
Toss will take place in 30 minutes. Captains Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell will be coming out shortly. West Indies will look to seal the series with a win tonight.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Toss coming up soon
The toss for the third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at 730 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 8 PM. Do not go anywhere.
A special fifty
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Pandya in the spotlight
Captain Hardik Pandya has failed to impress in this tour with the results of Team India in the first two games. Can he charge his boys up for this blockbuster game.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Tilak Varma's story
Tilak's rise to stardom was imminent, marked by his debut for Hyderabad against Andhra Pradesh in 2018, followed by a list-A debut in 2019. His prowess didn't stop at the domestic stage, as he earned a spot in the Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup. Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Tilak's father, Namboori Nagaraju, expressed his pride, highlighting the transformative impact of representing his country on the global stage.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies eye series win
West Indies are just one win away from sealing the 5-match series against India and they will be keen to make an impact in the third contest to seal the series. India on the other hand will come in hard.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Will Axar Patel bowl?
In the previous clash, Hardik Pandya did not use Axar Patel as West Indies had left-handers in the middle, specially Nicholas Pooran in fine rhythm as well. Will Pandya use the all-rounder with the ball in this clash?
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: India need to win
India are behind West Indies 2-0 in this 5-game series so far and a loss today will hand Windies the series trophy. Can Pandya and co bounce back in this do or die clash?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Weather Report
The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at Providence Stadium Guyana on Tuesday. Checkout the weather report for the clash.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Can India bounce back?
It is turning out to be revenge series for West Indies after they lost the ODI and Test series against India. Without senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more, the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue look clueless.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on Samson
Sanju Samson is under the spotlight of losing his spot in the T20 side of India. In the first two games, Samson's performance has been below average. He needs to score in this game for sure.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran close to 100 sixes in T20I
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who was the 'Player of the Match' in the second T20I on Sunday, is just 7 big hits short of completing 100 sixes in T20I cricket. Can Pooran achieve this feat in the third T20I vs India on Tuesday?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Wasim Jaffer wants Axar Patel to bowl more
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wants Indian captain Hardik Pandya to use Axar Patel's bowling more efficiently. “That has been the problem with Axar Patel, starting from his IPL franchise to the national team. Whenever a left-hander comes into the crease, it feels like he is not going to bowl. I can understand when Nicholas Pooran is on strike, but I thought when he and Shimron Hetmyer got out, I was surprised that he was not thrown the ball there. Obviously, you had Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his final over, and I was honestly surprised that he did not bowl,” said Jaffer while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Arshdeep Singh close to 50 T20I wickets
Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh (44) requires six scalps to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. Can Arshdeep achieve this feat in the remaining three matches of the T20I series against West Indies?
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make T20I debut
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have struggled to fire in the T20I series against West Indies so far. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his T20I in the third game against the Windies today.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Team India have worst economy rate
Team India bowlers have worst economy rate in death overs in T20I cricket since 2021. India have economy rate of 9.51, which is second-worst only after South Africa's 9.74. West Indies is fifth on the list at 9.39 runs per over.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Sanju Samson eyes big runs record
Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson (5,998) needs 2 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Out of this, Samson has scored 3,888 runs in 152 IPL matches with 3 hundreds and 20 fifties. Can Samson achieve this feat in 3rd T20I against West Indies today?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Nicholas Pooran or Tilak Varma? Hardik Pandya or Rovman Powell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will take on West Indies in the third match of the five-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana today.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Yuzvendra Chahal close to massive milestone
Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (95) needs five more wickets to become the first India bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Can Chahal achieve this feat in the third T20I against West Indies?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Must-win clash for India
Team India must win the third T20 against the West Indies to keep the five-match T20I series alive after going down 0-2 in the series after the first two games. India have never lost a bilateral series in any format to West Indies since 2017.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on Tuesday.