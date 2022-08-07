England batter Liam Livingstone was back to his very best in 'the Hundred' for Birmingham Phoenix as he smashed profilic leg-spinner Rashid Khan for a hattrick of maximums in a cricket match. The explosive Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter was sturggling in the international home matches for England, but he was back to his IPL form recently. (Meet Beauty Queen Imani Jayne, granddaughter of England cricket legend Ian Botham - In Pics)

Notably, the right-hander was the leading run-scorer of the competition last season with 348 runs to his name. This season, he has started off with a blistering knock of 47 off just 28 balls when the Phoenix were asked to bat first. Moreover, Liam Livingstone smacked Rashid Khan for four sixes in one over in Rockets vs Phoenix clash.

Checkout the carnage hitting from Livingstone below...

Livingstone's fiery knock helped Phoenix put 147 on board in the 100 balls they played and Rashid Khan went wicketless giving away 39 runs in his 20 balls.

Did you have Alex Hales or Liam Livingstone in your squad? #TheHundredFantasyGame pic.twitter.com/3B4Gguu2nU — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2022

Talking about Rashid, he completed his 450 wickets in the T20 format while playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and became the third bowler in the world to do so after West Indies and CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and South Africa's leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Rashid is recognized as one of the most difficult bowlers to face in the shorter format but Livingstone always keeps his reputation of being fearless.