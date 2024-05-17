WATCH: Marcus Stoinis Screams At Arjun Tendulkar For Threatening Him During MI Vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Pandya confirmed that Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, will replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing eleven against LSG. Arjun began his spell brilliantly giving away just 3 runs from his first over. Interestingly, the left-arm pacer had a small heated moment with Marcus Stoinis.

He threatened to run out the Aussie which did not go down well with the LSG batter who fumed at the youngster. (IPL 2024 Battle For Playoff: Key Battles To Watch Out For In CSK Vs RCB Match - In Pics)

Watch the video here...

Arjun Tendulkar exposed Marcus Stoinis, his aggression was worth watching. If he had been included in the MI team earlier, this situation would not have happened today.

pic.twitter.com/ctq5Dt2lYu May 17, 2024

The Mumbai-based franchise stands at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with eight points, having won only four of their 13 matches so far. The Super Giants are in seventh place on the standings after winning six of 13 matches. They have 12 points with a net run rate of -0.787 and are coming into this match after conceding defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 19 runs.

"What character we bring into the last match matters. No Bumrah so in comes Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma is out injured so Brevis gets a chance, Tim David is out as well," Pandya said.

KL Rahul said Devdutt Padikkal and Matt Henry will play against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"Quinton misses out, Devdutt comes in. Matt Henry comes in. Those are the big changes. Obviously disappointed. We started well in the season. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting in the top four. But that's how the tournament is. It's an opportunity today to come out and play our best cricket and entertain the crowd," Rahul said.