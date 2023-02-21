WATCH: Mohammad Amir Mimic WWE’s Triple H, Slammed for Obscene Celebration in PSL 2023 Match

Karachi Kings and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is in the news again. Amir, who picked up 1/12 in a massive 57-run win over Lahore Qalandars in a Pakistan Super League 2023 match on Sunday (February 19), has been slammed on social media for his obscene gesture after picking up a wicket.

Pakistan cricket fans were upset because the former pacer didn’t follow the advice given by former Pakistan skipper and chief selector Shahid Afridi. After dismissing Shai Hope, Amir pulled off a celebration, which looked obscene especially to Pakistani sentiments.

The left-arm pacer was mimicking famous WWE superstar Triple H’s signature celebration. The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

WATCH Mohammad Amir celebrate like WWE’s Triple H here…

Mohammad Amir has clearly ignored Shahid Afridi's advice#KKvsLQpic.twitter.com/gmNmA7LjXQ — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 19, 2023

Afridi had earlier said that he had a chat with Amir and asked him to not pull off such acts on the field. The former Pakistan all-rounder asked the pacer not to do any harm to the respect he had earned over the years.

“Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi told on Samaa TV.

“Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and, sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control,” he added.

Earlier in PSL 2023, during a match against Peshawar Zalmi, he also threw the ball at opposition skipper Babar Azam. The 30-year-old picked up 59 T20I wickets in 50 matches and 81 ODI scalps in 61 games. He also had 119 Test wickets in 36 matches before he was banned for spot-fixing.