Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami might be on a break from cricket in recent days, however, his separated wife Hasin Jahan is making headlines as India celebrates 75 years of independence this 15 August. Just to be clear, Hasin Jahan is not making her name in news due to anything related to Mohammad Shami but the reason is something unique. The Indian paceman's wife has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to change the name of the country.

With a video posted on her official Instagram, Hasin Jahan wrote, "Our country our pride. I Love bharat, Hamre desh ka name sirf Hindustan ya bharat hona chahye. Mananiya pradhan mantri jee, mananiya griha mantri jee Se darkhwast hai ke India name ko change kijie jese Ki poore world hamare desh ko Bharat ya Hindustan kahe naki India."

Hasan requested the PM and HM of the country to change the name so that everyone around the globe can call our country as Bharat or Hindustan instead of India. Hasan Jahan married Mohammed Shami in 2014 but the couple has been separated since 2018.