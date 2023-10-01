Watch: MS Dhoni Amazes Fans With Skills On Tennis Court, Video Goes Viral

India's legendary captain MS Dhoni has set the internet on fire once again with a viral video in which he can seen showing off his skills on a Tennis court. While some fans were impressed with his Tennis game skills, other were impressed with his muscular physique. Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers from around the globe. Recently, he also visited US Open quarter-finals clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. (WATCH: MS Dhoni's New Look With Ponytail Goes Viral, Fans Say 'His 2007 Look Is Returning Soon')

Watch the video here:

Dhoni is arguably the best captain in terms of success for the Indian cricket team. He has led the Men in Blue to 3 major ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

He retired from international cricket in August 2020 and since then he has only played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In 2019, the semi-final between India and New Zealand of the ODI World Cup turned out to be the last time the world saw MS Dhoni in an Indian team and in the national jersey. The match was played on July 9, 2019 and the bad memories from the game still haunt the Indian cricket team.

New Zealand eventually scored 239 for 8 in 50 overs. India need 240 to win. Rohit Sharma, who had struck five double hundreds till then, got out for just 1. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too scored just 1 as India were left reeling at 5 for 3. They soon got reduced to 24 for loss of four wickets before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya put on a small stand to steady innings. Pant departed after scoring 32. Hardik Pandya, who also scored a 32, went back soon. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni out on a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket. The run-rate pressure got to Jadeja and he also fell after scoring a fifty.

The hopes were pinned on Dhoni then but a throw from Martin Guptill from the deep finished his innings too as the Master Chase fell short of the crease by inches. With Dhoni back to the hut, India's hopes too came crashing down and New Zealand eventually won the contest by 18 runs.