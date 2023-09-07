trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659049
WATCH: MS Dhoni Spotted Sitting Behind Carlos Alcaraz During US Open 2023 Men's Quarter-Finals

MS Dhoni, who is currently vacationing in USA, made time to attend the quarter-final clash between Alacaraz and Zverev in New York.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz made short work of Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2023. He won the match in straight sets, winning it 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4. The match took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. And the court was jampacked with fans of the two players and tennis enthusiasts in general. Among the crowd, there was one known Indian face and he sat behind Carlos himself. We are talking about former India captain and current skipper of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni. 

Dhoni is vacationing in USA and while he was there, he decided to attend the quarter-final of the Men's singles at the US Open.


Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcaster of US Open in India, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) to tell the world that 'Thala' was in the house. Dhoni could be seen sharing a joke with his friends who were accompanying him at the match. Dhoni enjoyed his time off and watched a spectacular game of cricket.

Watch Dhoni's video at US Open 2023 here:

Coming back to the tennis match, Carlos has moved one more step close to the title clinch. If he wins the US Open title, he will become the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008. 

Sharing his thoughts after losing the match, Zverev had said that he has expected this match to be highly-competitive.

“(If) I could have broken, it could have gone my way. It didn’t,” Zverev said about that key segment in the match's seventh game. “Even though I lost the first set, I thought it was going to be a competitive match. I thought my level was there. I thought his level was there. I thought it was going to be a fun one.”

Zverev added that he had discomfort in his left hamstring from the second set. Pushing to serve became a big challenge for Zverev after he injury surfaced. 

“I didn’t give up,” said Zverev, who left the court for a medical timeout before the third set, “but there is very little you can do, in a way, against Carlos then.”

The men's singles semi-finals will be played on September 9. The first semi-final is between USA's Ben Shelton and Serbia's Novak Djokovic while the second semi-finals will be  played between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. It is a big likelihood that the world gets to see Djokovic play Carlos in the Sunday's final.

