Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Points Table: Pakistan To Qualify For Final If THIS Happens In Colombo, Check HERE

Pakistan cricket team started off their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s with a dominant win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 7. Babar Azam's men made short work of Tigers as they reduced them to 193 inside 39 overs before chasing down the target with more than 10 overs and 7 wickets to spare. With the win, Pakistan have now jumped to top of the points table in Super 4s. There is a two-day break in Asia Cup after this match and rest of the Super 4 clash will be played from September 9 to 15 in Colombo.

The first clash of Super 4 will be played at R Premadas stadium between India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's men will be eager to collect the important points in the tournament. Like other 3 teams, India will be playing all the nations in this stage.

India play Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12 and Bangladesh on September 15 respectively. The top two teams from this stage will qualify for the final, which will be played on September 17 at Colombo only.

But there's a bummer. The weather in Colombo is not expected to be cricket-friendly in the next week. A lot of rain is likely to fall affected the Super 4 clashes. Pakistan have benefitted from playing their first Super 4 match in Lahore, where it was all sunshine and no rain. They won the match and have collected important two points from it. Now, if all the matches in Colombo get washed out, Pakistan will get qualified for the final automatically. How will the other finalist be decided? In case all the remaining Super 4 clashes get washed out, there might be a case of Net Run Rate of the first round coming into play. India have a better NRR than both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, hence they should make it to the final.

Against Bangladesh, Pakistan showed complete dominance. On the track which was more suited for the batters, Pakistani pace battery of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked 8 wickets together. Haris was the Player of the Match with four wickets. Naseem got 3 wickets while Shaheen finished with one wicket. Indian top-order, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, will have to be careful against these three pacers in the Super 4 clash, if it happens on Sunday, September 9.