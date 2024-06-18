WATCH: MS Dhoni Stops His Mercedes-AMG G-63 For Fan, Video Goes Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a fan's day while entering his farmhouse in Ranchi as he stopped and let the guy take a picture with him. He lowered down the glass of his Mercedes G-Wagon after the die-hard fan requested for a picture with him. The 42-year-old recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season for the Chennai Super Kings and now is relaxing at his home in Ranchi.

Dhoni is arguably one of the most-loved cricketers in the country as he has won three ICC trophies as India captain. His craze among fans is tremendous despite retiring from international cricket years back.

Watch the video here...

MS Dhoni making his fans happy



Thala is an emotion...pic.twitter.com/SARgLiOxm6 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2024

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan is hopeful about the return of franchise icon MS Dhoni in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. CSK's title defense ended following their defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium last week. Since the heartbreaking defeat, speculations have been building around his possible involvement. Dhoni has remained tight-lipped about the future leaving fans guessing about his future.

CSK CEO gave his take on what the future holds for the veteran wicketkeeper. He stated that he is unaware of Dhoni's decision but remains hopeful to see the star player in the next season.

"I do not know. It is a question that only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS, we have left it to him," Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in answer to the question on the CSK YouTube channel.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced it at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine," he added.

As the 42-year-old walks towards the sunset of his career, he has been asked about his retirement plans numerous times over the years. In the 14 games that CSK played throughout the season, Dhoni went without interacting with the media. If he goes on to play the next season, Dhoni will be 43 years old. Due to knee surgery last year, CSK have managed Dhoni's workload throughout their IPL campaign. Throughout the season, he came out to bat when a handful of deliveries were left. Yet he put up staggering figures in 14 matches. Dhoni amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a whopping strike rate of 220.55