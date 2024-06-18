T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Cricketer Haris Rauf Breaks On Silence Why He Lost His Cool In Viral Video, Read Reason Here

All is not going well for Pakistan cricket team and it's players. Recently, pacer Haris Rauf got involved in an heated argument with a fan in the USA and eventually his wife had to stop him after the cricketer lost his cool. Rauf was seen charging towards the man who said something the Pakistan cricketer did not like. People around the scene did well to keep the duo separated from each other. The video is viral at the moment with different reactions from fans on the internet.

Watch the video here...

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA.#HarisRauf u beauty pic.twitter.com/i0kWFe0UEW CricStrick (@CricStrickAP) June 18, 2024

Rauf came up with an explaination on social media for the viral video claiming that the man said something about his family and he did not like that.

In a social-media post, Rauf wrote: "As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions."

Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten slammed the players for their performance and questioned their approach after they suffered an early exit in the T20 World Cup. Sources told Geo News, that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the players and stated that they are not up to the mark. Kirsten went on to point out that the team's skill level is significantly low compared to their competitors.

"Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News.

According to Geo News, Kirsten also revealed that the players don't support each other and they lack unity as well.

The former South African cricketer has also made it clear the players who work on these aspects will stay in the team. While those who don't will be excluded. Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.

Earlier on Monday, Geo News also reported that skipper Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan extended their stay in the United States. They will leave for Pakistan on June 22.

Mohammad Amir has also stayed behind with the players but will travel to England in a couple of days to join Derbyshire in the County Championship. It was also reported that Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will return to his home after his team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. The rest of the squad will return to Pakistan by boarding their flights from Miami on Monday night.