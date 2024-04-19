Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

WATCH: 'New Mr.360' MS Dhoni Amazes Everyone With Tremendous Six, Fans Name Shot 'Reverse Helicopter'

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni played a stellar knock against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: 'New Mr.360' MS Dhoni Amazes Everyone With Tremendous Six, Fans Name Shot 'Reverse Helicopter'

If someone said that 'age is just a number' then he/she should see how MS Dhoni is proving their quote right in this year's IPL season on numerous occasions. IN the latest update, MS Dhoni smashed 28 off just 9 balls to get Chennai Super Kings to a total of 176 for 6 after 20 overs. At one point, 150 or close to 160 runs looked good for CSK during the first innings but MSD changed it all when he walked out to bat at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Fans saw something extra-ordinary from the veteran batter who for the first time in his life smashed a six over the wicket-keeper's head. The shot looked like it came from 360 degree batter like Suryakumar Yadav or AB de Villiers but it was MS Dhoni who executed it. 

Watch the videos here....

Earlier, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to field against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?