WATCH: 'New Mr.360' MS Dhoni Amazes Everyone With Tremendous Six, Fans Name Shot 'Reverse Helicopter'

If someone said that 'age is just a number' then he/she should see how MS Dhoni is proving their quote right in this year's IPL season on numerous occasions. IN the latest update, MS Dhoni smashed 28 off just 9 balls to get Chennai Super Kings to a total of 176 for 6 after 20 overs. At one point, 150 or close to 160 runs looked good for CSK during the first innings but MSD changed it all when he walked out to bat at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Fans saw something extra-ordinary from the veteran batter who for the first time in his life smashed a six over the wicket-keeper's head. The shot looked like it came from 360 degree batter like Suryakumar Yadav or AB de Villiers but it was MS Dhoni who executed it.

MS Dhoni smacks a metre SIX into the stands



Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish



Earlier, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to field against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.